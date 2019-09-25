Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Motorways could be used as parking for lorries using the Humber ports in case of delays following Brexit.

Plans by the Humber Local Resilience Forum (LRF) would see parts of the M62 in East Yorkshire and the M180 in north Lincolnshire used as holding areas.

The LRF held a meeting in Immingham with road haulage companies to outline planning for "worst-case scenarios".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave the Europe Union on 31 October.

The LRF is made up of the emergency services, NHS trusts, local councils, Highways England and port operator Associated British Ports.

Hull, Immingham, Grimsby and Goole are among the busiest ports in the UK, with Immingham being the largest UK port by volume of cargo handled.