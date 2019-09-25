Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Up to 70 reports of scams are now being made every week to Lincolnshire Police, but the force insist they have a handle on the situation.
One of their latest tactics is to teach school pupils about the issue in the hope they'll pass on that information to their families.
Students as young as nine are taking part.
Nice weather for ducks...
While most of us have been darting in and out of shops, shaking off sodden brollies and sticking coats on the radiators over the past few days, there's at least some in the county who don't seem to mind the sudden turn in the weather...
Mark Suffield went down to the River Slea in Sleaford and snapped these guys looking rather comfortable.
Bottoms up...
Investigators remain at scene of stabbing
Police investigators are still at the scene of a stabbing which left a man seriously injured on Tuesday evening.
Police have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident in Knight Place in the Sincil Bank area of Lincoln.
Councillors in Lincoln have pledged to eliminate single-use plastics from the authority’s supply chain “wherever possible” by 2022.
City of Lincoln Council last night voted unanimously in favour of a motion from Councillor Lucinda Preston which also asked for the material to be taken out of its managed buildings and Christmas Market by 2020.
It will also examine plans to install a free water fountain in Lincoln Central Market.
Quote Message: We are determined to respond to the climate emergency in a positive way and as a large employer in the city we can have a big impact. Eliminating single-use plastics is certainly a step in the right direction." from Councillor Bob Bushell City of Lincoln Council
We are determined to respond to the climate emergency in a positive way and as a large employer in the city we can have a big impact. Eliminating single-use plastics is certainly a step in the right direction."
Boston United's new ground is starting to take shape.
Steelwork has been put up for two of the stands at the Pilgrims' new home at the Quadrant development at Wyberton.
The club's chairman David Newton says it's all systems go:
Over the following six weeks we should have the main structure up on the west stand and the concrete terracing in - so it's really springing up."
Police make CCTV appeal over Louth fire
Police investigating the cause of a huge fire in Louth have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area before the blaze broke out to come forward.
About 5,000 tonnes of straw and 17,000 litres of diesel were involved in the fire at Southfield House, in Legbourne Road, which began at about 18:20 on 15 September.
At its height about 50 firefighters and ten appliances were deployed to combat the blaze.
Lincolnshire Police said the cause of the fire has not yet been established.
'If we can stay in the game... you never know'
Grimsby Town goalkeeper James McKeown believes the League Two side may have a chance against Chelsea if they can avoid conceding an early goal.
The Mariners will take on Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge tonight in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
McKeown told the club website: "I do expect them to have a lot of the ball and I expect us to do a lot of defending.
"We'll have a few things we can throw at them - we've got a few tactics that I'm sure will be implemented. If we can stay in the game for the first 20 minutes then you never know."
Grimsby are aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2001/02, when they stunned Liverpool at Anfield with a 120th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory.
Stamford entrepreneur among 2019 Apprentice hopefuls
An entrepreneur from Lincolnshire will be fighting for Sir Alan Sugar's investment in the latest series of The Apprentice.
Marianne Rawlins runs a risk management company and lives in Stamford.
The 36-year-old, who moved from the US to the UK in 2017, admits she may need to "dial down her American-ness" as she can be a bit too direct.
She said: "I'm definitely the epitome of 'don't judge a book by its cover' because what you see is not what you get."
The Apprentice starts on BBC One on 2 October.
A18 closed at Great Limber after lorry sheds load
A trailer carrying roofing tiles has overturned on the A18 at Great Limber in the north of the county.
Lincolnshire Police say the road is closed in both directions following the incident, which happened at about 11:30.
The force has advised motorist to avoid the area while officers work to clear the debris.
Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed in altercation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police said a man in his 40s was stabbed with a knife during an altercation in Knight Place at about 17:00 on Tuesday.
He has been taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for treatment.
The force said a knife was recovered from a drain in nearby Altham Terrace.
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and is being held in police custody.
Officers investigating the altercation have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
Crash involving two cars shuts A156 near Gainsborough
Motorist are being advised to avoid the A156 near Gainsborough following a collision between two cars earlier this morning.
The road has been shut between the junction with Willingham Road (pictured above) and Knaith Hill since the crash happened at about 08:30.
Lincolnshire Police have asked people to avoid the area if possible.
Motorway parking plans for ports in 'worst case' Brexit
Motorways could be used as parking for lorries using the Humber ports in case of delays following Brexit.
Plans by the Humber Local Resilience Forum (LRF) would see parts of the M62 in East Yorkshire and the M180 in north Lincolnshire used as holding areas.
The LRF held a meeting in Immingham with road haulage companies to outline planning for "worst-case scenarios".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave the Europe Union on 31 October.
The LRF is made up of the emergency services, NHS trusts, local councils, Highways England and port operator Associated British Ports.
Hull, Immingham, Grimsby and Goole are among the busiest ports in the UK, with Immingham being the largest UK port by volume of cargo handled.
Hospital shows bereaved family the wrong body
The daughter of an 81-year-old woman who died suddenly said it was "devastating" for the family.Read more
Scunthorpe sign ex-Derby forward Ward
'Overcrowded’ John Fielding school could get new home
An “overcrowded” and “out-of-date” special educational needs school in Boston could get a new home – more than doubling student and staff numbers.
Police asked not to take leave in run up to Brexit date
Lincolnshire Police say all frontline officers have been asked not to take leave in the week running up to Brexit.
The force has confirmed it has made detailed plans for 31 October and says it is planning for a number of possible scenarios which are assessed around possible threat and risk.
Lincoln Councillors make plastic pledge
Councillors in Lincoln have pledged to eliminate single-use plastics from the authority’s supply chain “wherever possible” by 2022.
City of Lincoln Council last night voted unanimously in favour of a motion from Councillor Lucinda Preston which also asked for the material to be taken out of its managed buildings and Christmas Market by 2020.
It will also examine plans to install a free water fountain in Lincoln Central Market.
Teenager organises ball after 12 brain operations
Chloe Russell, 14, missed out on school and a summer ball because of a neurological condition.Read more
