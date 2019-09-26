Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A hospital trust has apologised after a bereaved family were shown the wrong body.

Family photo Copyright: Family photo

Patricia Riley, 81, (pictured above) died at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital on 13 September, but when her family went to see her they were shown the body of a different woman.

Her daughter Sheila Clark said it was a "devastating" mistake for the family.

The trust which runs the hospital said it was "truly distressing" for the family and that it was investigating.