Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

We've got a bit of a mixed bag on the cards for today with a mix of scattered showers and some clear spells. The rain will be fairly heavy in places but should ease by the late afternoon, bringing some drier interludes. Temperatures will get up to 17C in places.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Man denies house death murder
Kieran Walker is set to face trial in September for the murder of Jordan O'Brien.Read more
Watch: Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Nichola Donnelly
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
We've got a bit of a mixed bag on the cards for today with a mix of scattered showers and some clear spells.
The rain will be fairly heavy in places but should ease by the late afternoon, bringing some drier interludes.
Temperatures will get up to 17C in places.
RAF Firefighting museum in search for new home
Volunteers at the Museum of RAF Firefighting say they're worried they might be forced to split up and sell the exhibits if they can't find a new home.
The museum, in Scunthorpe, has to move out of its current base before 17 December.
The collection of forty-nine engines is thought to be the largest of military fire engines and memorabilia in the world.