Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  2. Watch: Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Nichola Donnelly

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    We've got a bit of a mixed bag on the cards for today with a mix of scattered showers and some clear spells.

    The rain will be fairly heavy in places but should ease by the late afternoon, bringing some drier interludes.

    Temperatures will get up to 17C in places.

  3. RAF Firefighting museum in search for new home

    Volunteers at the Museum of RAF Firefighting say they're worried they might be forced to split up and sell the exhibits if they can't find a new home.

    The museum, in Scunthorpe, has to move out of its current base before 17 December.

    The collection of forty-nine engines is thought to be the largest of military fire engines and memorabilia in the world.

