Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Swing bridge work causes major jams

    Repairs are currently being carried out to the Cross Keys Swing Bridge on the border between Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

    Temporary traffic lights and diversions are in place and they are causing two-mile queues on either side:

    Lincolnshire County Council, which is carrying out the work, says it's trying to minimise delays -but admits they've so far been worse than expected.

    The project's expected to last for the next four weeks.

  4. Police called in over Lincoln allotment arson

    Volunteers are sifting through damage at a Lincoln allotment after a serious fire there at the weekend.

    The plot, tended by gardener Fred Hyde, was used by local residents and people with mental health issues to learn about vegetable growing.

    Police have confirmed the fire is being treated as arson.

  5. Man killed in A52 crash named by police

    A man killed in a crash involving two cars in Lincolnshire has been named by police.

    Cory Joe Peak, 21, from the Boston area, died when his Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Peugeot 1007 on the A52 Boston Road just outside the village of Wainfleet St Mary's on Sunday.

    In a statement, Mr Peak's family said: "The sudden loss and emptiness left behind has been felt by so many."

    The 60-year-old driver of the Peugeot, a man from Skegness, was taken to hospital following the incident.

    Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

  6. No-deal Brexit would be disaster for Scunthorpe - Union

    Union leaders are warning that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the impact on the already troubled Scunthorpe steelworks would be disastrous.

    They say 60% of steel made at the North Lincolnshire plant goes to European customers.

    British Steel collapsed back in May putting 4,000 jobs at risk.

    After months of negotiation, a Turkish firm is the front-runner to buy the business.

    Sean Scorer, from the Community Union, says members don't want to see a no-deal Brexit:

    Quote Message: A no-deal Brexit would be disastrous for Scunthorpe and its steel-making and for UK steel-making full-stop. No deal, no trade agreement, disaster." from Sean Scorer Spokesman for Community Union
    Sean ScorerSpokesman for Community Union

    The BBC has asked for a government response to the union's claims.

  7. Call for better protection for firefighters

    Families of firefighters in Lincolnshire are calling on their employers and the government to give them better protection from harmful carcinogens.

    Firefighters are getting certain cancers at rates above the national average, according to the UK’s Chief Fire Officer Chris Davies.

    His acknowledgement is the first time officials have admitted firefighters are getting sick at a higher rate than average - a problem he says is being investigated.

    The Fire Brigades Union has called on the government to protect firefighters.

    Stuart Fish served with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for 30 years, but died from an aggressive form of Lymphoma last year.

    Mr Fish's wife, Louise, says she's convinced her husband's career had an impact on his health and says they were both left feeling "cheated":

    Quote Message: I can't bring him back, but hopefully I can help highlight that we do need to look into things. We do need to do some research and we need some answers." from Louise Fish
    Louise Fish

  8. Lincolnshire car crash leaves one dead, one injured

    Investigations are continuing after a man died and another was seriously injured in a crash between two cars in Lincolnshire at the weekend.

    The collision happened on the A52 Boston Road just outside the village of Wainfleet St Mary's at about 07:50 on Sunday.

    The 21-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, who was from the Boston area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver of the other car, who is aged 60 and from the Skegness area, was taken to hospital.

    Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

  9. Two flood alerts for Lincolnshire

    Two flood warnings are currently in place in Lincolnshire, with flooding expected in the affected areas.

    There's been heavy rain in Horncastle overnight and a warning's in place for the River Waring.

    The affected area is immediately upstream of Stanhope Road, where water levels are being monitored.

    A warning's also in place for the Alkborough Flats, where the River Trent meets the Humber.

