Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Some flooding is possible in Boston today, according to the Environment Agency. The town's being monitored following heavy rain and a high tide with a flood warning currently in place . At Sluice Bridge in Boston, the river isn't looking too high. But due to recent stormy conditions and the tidal surge moving down the east coast of England, there is some concern. Boston Borough Council officers are monitoring the situation: The flood warning means flooding is expected. However, it is worth saying that it's not thought we'll see the overtopping of flood barriers we saw here a few years ago.
Live Reporting
By Lizzie Musham
All times stated are UK
Get involved
At the scene: All eyes on Boston as flood alert continues
Harry Parkhill
Reporter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Some flooding is possible in Boston today, according to the Environment Agency.
The town's being monitored following heavy rain and a high tide with a flood warning currently in place.
At Sluice Bridge in Boston, the river isn't looking too high.
But due to recent stormy conditions and the tidal surge moving down the east coast of England, there is some concern.
Boston Borough Council officers are monitoring the situation:
The flood warning means flooding is expected.
However, it is worth saying that it's not thought we'll see the overtopping of flood barriers we saw here a few years ago.
Arm tissue used to repair cancer patient's tongue
Rebecca Patterson was in surgery for 11-and-a-half hours while the operation took place.Read more
Flood warning remains in place for Boston
Boston's being closely monitored this morning with a flood warning for the town still in place.
That warning means flooding is expected and "immediate action is required" by residents in properties between Town Bridge and Haven Bridge.
It follows heavy rain and comes as a high tide is expected at about 08:20 this morning:
The Environment Agency's advice is to move any valuables, pets and cars to safety.
Mike Dugher, from the agency, says it's hoped conditions will improve as the week continues.
"We're less concerned as the week goes on, but we will continue to monitor that," he says.
"Things can change, so it's important we stay vigilant."