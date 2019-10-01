Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Some flooding is possible in Boston today, according to the Environment Agency.

The town's being monitored following heavy rain and a high tide with a flood warning currently in place.

At Sluice Bridge in Boston, the river isn't looking too high.

But due to recent stormy conditions and the tidal surge moving down the east coast of England, there is some concern.

Boston Borough Council officers are monitoring the situation:

The flood warning means flooding is expected.

However, it is worth saying that it's not thought we'll see the overtopping of flood barriers we saw here a few years ago.