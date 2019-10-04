Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Firefighters are currently dealing with a blaze on the Lincolnshire-Leicestershire border. At its height, 10 fire crews were tackling the blaze at a property on Gunby Road in Sewstern, near Colsterworth. They are now damping down. People living in the area are being advised to stay clear and keep their windows and doors closed.
Live Reporting
By Alex Rhodes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fire crews tackle blaze on Lincolnshire border
Firefighters are currently dealing with a blaze on the Lincolnshire-Leicestershire border.
At its height, 10 fire crews were tackling the blaze at a property on Gunby Road in Sewstern, near Colsterworth.
They are now damping down.
People living in the area are being advised to stay clear and keep their windows and doors closed.
LiveLiveLincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across Lincolnshire.Follow