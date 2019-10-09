Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Workers living in seaside areas in Lincolnshire are among those likely to earn on average £1,600 less per year than those living inland, BBC News has found.

The research also found two-thirds of coastal areas had seen a real terms fall in wages since 2010.

The All Parliamentary Group for Coastal Communities said the findings showed seaside towns were "being left behind".

The most deprived places in England are found by the sea, according to government figures, with both the Boston and Skegness areas among the worst-off coastal areas in the country.

But the government said since 2012 its dedicated Coastal Communities Fund had invested more than £200m in seaside areas.

More than a quarter of the 100 towns initially selected to share its £3.6bn Stronger Towns Fund were on the coast, it added.