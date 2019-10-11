Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lynsey Bradford

  1. Pub licence revoked after failure to deal with drug use

    Failure to deal with drug usage at a pub in Spalding has caused it to lose its licence.

    Black Swan
    Copyright: Google

    High levels of cocaine were found around the Black Swan pub on New Road in Spalding during an inspection in July this year.

    That inspection came a year after similar results led to the pub having additional conditions added to its licence.

    Evidence given at South Holland District Council's licensing panel showed staff were failing to meet a number of these conditions, including not having a full zero tolerance drugs policy.

    Licence holder John Parr was at the hearing on Thursday, where the district council ruled its licence should be taken away.

    The licence holder can appeal against the decision.

