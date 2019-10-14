Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A woman who has rescued hundreds of dogs from Romania insists the animals she has imported meet UK guidelines after concerns were raised about the practice.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The British Veterinary Association says vets are worried about the risk of rare diseases in imported dogs.

Romania introduced a law to tackle strays, allowing them to be euthanised if they are not adopted in 14 days.

Vanda Kizmaz, from Bourne, said she was rescuing dogs from "kill centres".