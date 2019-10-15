Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A flood warning's been issued for village of Ruskington, near Sleaford.

There's been heavy rainfall overnight and river levels at Ruskington Beck are rising.

Flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible and river levels are forecast to remain high for the next few days, according to the Flood Information Service .

Areas most at risk are near Ruskington Beck including Manor Street, High Street South, High Street North, Chapel Street and Chestnut Street.

Local residents are being urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths near streams and rivers and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.