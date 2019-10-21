Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There's a fair bit of cloud and a few showers around this morning but it will turn bright and sunny later this afternoon. Temperatures will get up to about 13C in places:
Watch: Monday's forecast for Lincolnshire
New Lincoln to London services to start
Long awaited direct train services between Lincoln and London start today.
LNER will now run five direct services to and from the capital on a daily basis.
The Azuma services will run alongside the existing daily LNER High Speed Train.
A sixth weekday service will be introduced in December alongside five additional services on Saturdays and Sundays.
The first of the Azuma services, which are modelled on the Japanese bullet train, is due to leave Lincoln today at 11:18.