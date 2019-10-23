Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The A607 in Fulbeck has been closed in both directions following a crash. The road is currently shut between Washdyke Road and South Heath Lane. Lincolnshire Police are advising motorists to avoid the area:
Lincoln City sunk on south coast by Marquis strike
Lincoln City have slipped to 15th in League One after losing 1-0 at Portsmouth.
John Marquis (pictured above) scored for the first time since August to earn under-pressure Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett a much-needed win.
Elsewhere, Grimsby's James McKeown's penalty save helped the Mariners secure a point at Cambridge while goals from James Perch, Jamie Ward and Alex Gilliead saw Scunthorpe secure a much-needed 3-1 win at home to Exeter.
Severe accident: A607 Lincolnshire both ways
A607 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Washdyke Lane to South Heath Lane.
A607 Lincolnshire - A607 Cliff Road in Fulbeck closed and queues in both directions from the Washdyke Lane junction to the South Heath Lane junction, because of an accident.
