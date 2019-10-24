Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Paul Russell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Questions remain over future of British Steel

    Four thousand steelworkers in Scunthorpe are waiting for the next move in the sale of collapsed company British Steel.

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC

    So far the preferred bidder, the Turkish company Ataer, has failed to sign an agreement ahead of a deadline today.

    It means the official receiver could now allow other potential buyers to make offers.

  2. Lincolnshire's weather

    BBC Weather

    There's the chance of some rain later today in Lincolnshire.

    Here's the latest forecast:

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top