Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Flood warnings in place for Lincolnshire

    A total of 10 flood warnings are currently in place for areas of Lincolnshire.

    Flood sign
    Copyright: PA Media

    It means flooding is expected and "immediate action" is required by local residents and businesses.

    The flood warnings are in place for the Billinghay area and several areas near the River Witham such as Woodhall Spa, Boston and Metheringham.

    The situation is being "closely monitored", according to the government's Flood Information Service.

