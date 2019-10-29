Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Car parking charges in part of Lincolnshire could be about to rise, with the price of parking in some areas set to more than double.

South Holland District Council's cabinet is due to vote on the changes today, saying its car parks in Spalding and Holbeach in particular need new investment.

Most of the proposed increases are between 67%-100%, adding about 40p to a ticket.

Councillor Roger Gambba-Jones says it will bring car park charges in line with neighbouring areas and will "enable us to improve car parks and in some areas improve provision".