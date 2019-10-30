Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Scunthorpe British Steel site visited by possible buyers

    Possible buyers for British Steel are visiting the company's major site in Scunthorpe this week.

    British Steel in Scunthorpe
    Copyright: Reuters

    It comes after the preferred company Ataer Holding failed to reach a deal over buying the site.

    Ataer had until last Thursday to reach an agreement to buy the business, which includes the works in North Lincolnshire

    However, the firm no longer has exclusivity and other bids are being invited.

    Since May, British Steel has been kept running by the government as it seeks a buyer for the business.

    Some 5,000 jobs are directly at risk and another 20,000 in the supply chain.

    British Steel was put into compulsory liquidation in May after rescue talks with the government broke down.

