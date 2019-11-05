Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

West Lindsey District Council has set a target to become a net-zero carbon authority by 2050.

Councillors unanimously passed a motion at a full council meeting last night to create a strategy on sustainability and climate change in order to reach the target.

Under the plans, the authority will bring itself in line with the government’s net-zero plan.

Council leader, Giles McNeill, said the motion was “deliverable” and that the proposed strategy was “within our grasp to develop”.