Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There's currently major disruption on the East Coast Main Line between Peterborough and Doncaster.

An incident between Grantham and Newark North Gate means trains are currently unable to run between these stations.

Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised, according to National Rail Enquiries .

Trains may be diverted between Doncaster and Peterborough.

Disruption's expected until about 10:00.