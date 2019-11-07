Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

It's a very unsettled day today with a yellow weather waning in place across much of the region and an amber warning across parts of South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire. The rain is gong to be around for much of the day and it will be very heavy at times. Temperatures will reach about 9C or 10C but it will feel cooler with the breeze.
Live Reporting
By Paul Russell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It's a very unsettled day today with a yellow weather waning in place across much of the region and an amber warning across parts of South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.
The rain is gong to be around for much of the day and it will be very heavy at times.
Temperatures will reach about 9C or 10C but it will feel cooler with the breeze.
Yellow weather warning for rain in place for Lincolnshire
A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place for Lincolnshire.
The Met Office has said "prolonged rain" can be expected through Thursday and overnight into Friday which may bring disruption from flooding.
The warning is in place from 06:00 today to 06:00 on Friday.
Flooding could cause delays or cancellations to train and bus services and difficult driving conditions, the forecaster said.