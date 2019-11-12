Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A total of five flood warnings remain in place for Lincolnshire this morning. The affected areas are the River Witham, Low Barlings and the Short Ferry areas. The warnings mean flooding is expected and "immediate action" is required. For all the latest information, take a look at the government's Flood Information Service .
Cobra to meet over northern England floods
Thirty-eight flood warnings remain in place, with five "threat to life" warnings in South Yorkshire.Read more
Flood warnings continue for Lincolnshire
