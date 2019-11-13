Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
By Lizzie Musham

  2. Further fears over flood-hit horse charity in Bransby

    Staff at a flood-hit Lincolnshire horse charity say they're worried about further rain which is forecast for the county later this week.

    Bransby Horses, in Lincoln, is trying to rehome some of its animals after losing 40% of its grazing land to flooding.

    More rain is expected at the end of the week and the charity is now hoping to move about 100 horses to land near Langworth.

    Staff say they're "eternally grateful" for all the offers of land and stables they've received.

