Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Several roads in northern Lincolnshire remain closed at the moment due to heavy rain and flooding. Here's the latest list from Humberside Police:
Live Reporting
By Lucy Parry
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Flood-hit roads remain closed in northern Lincolnshire
Several roads in northern Lincolnshire remain closed at the moment due to heavy rain and flooding.
Here's the latest list from Humberside Police:
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire train services hit by flooding
BBC News Travel
There are several problems on Yorkshire and Lincolnshire's rail services just now due to flooding.
TransPennine Express services are currently suspended between Sheffield and Scunthorpe due to flooding in the Kirk Sandall area, near Doncaster.
Train operator Northern is also unable to run services between Doncaster and Goole due to the Kirk Sandall flooding.
Northern trains between Doncaster and Scunthorpe will run at a reduced speed, not calling at Kirk Sandall.
Passengers needing to stop at Kirk Sandall are being asked to use rail replacement buses between Doncaster and Goole.
Disruption on these routes are expected to continue for the rest of the day, according to National Rail Enquiries.
Meanwhile, rail services are also affected between Sheffield and Lincoln Central/Gainsborough Central/Retford/Worksop, and also between Leeds and Lincoln Central.
This is due to flooding near Kiveton Park, which means trains have to run at a reduced speed, with services delayed up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised.
Further flood warnings in Lincolnshire after heavy rain
Following heavy rain over the last 24 hours, three more flood warnings have been issued for Lincolnshire.
They cover the River Slea in Sleaford, Ruskington Beck and the River Glen at Surfleet Reservoir.
Several other flood warnings remain in place across the county, with an additional three for the River Trent on the Nottinghamshire border.
These warnings mean "flooding is expected and immediate action is required".
For the full list of current flood warnings, take a look at the government's Flood Information Service.
Flooding's also causing some travel problems this morning, with the A46 closed in both directions at Nettleton and the A156 closed between Lea and Marton.
Train services have also been suspended between Lincoln and Sheffield.