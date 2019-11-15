Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There are several problems on Yorkshire and Lincolnshire's rail services just now due to flooding.

TransPennine Express services are currently suspended between Sheffield and Scunthorpe due to flooding in the Kirk Sandall area, near Doncaster.

Train operator Northern is also unable to run services between Doncaster and Goole due to the Kirk Sandall flooding.

Northern trains between Doncaster and Scunthorpe will run at a reduced speed, not calling at Kirk Sandall.

Passengers needing to stop at Kirk Sandall are being asked to use rail replacement buses between Doncaster and Goole.

Disruption on these routes are expected to continue for the rest of the day, according to National Rail Enquiries .

Meanwhile, rail services are also affected between Sheffield and Lincoln Central/Gainsborough Central/Retford/Worksop, and also between Leeds and Lincoln Central.

This is due to flooding near Kiveton Park, which means trains have to run at a reduced speed, with services delayed up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised.