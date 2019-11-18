Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A model railway which was destroyed by vandals is to go on show for the first time since it was painstakingly restored.

MARKET DEEPING MODEL RAILWAY CLUB Copyright: MARKET DEEPING MODEL RAILWAY CLUB

The Market Deeping Model Railway Club display was damaged at Welland Academy in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 18 May.

Following the attack more than £107,000, including a £10,000 donation from model rail enthusiast Sir Rod Stewart, was raised through a crowdfunding appeal to repair the exhibitions.

The display is now due to go on show at the NEC in Birmingham later this week

Earlier this year four 16-year-old boys admitted damaging the display after drinking a bottle of vodka on a "pre-exam night rampage".