Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

After a cold and frosty morning we're in for a bright, sunny day. But, it's going to be fell chilly with top temperatures not getting much above 8C. Overnight it will stay clear but that will see temperatures drop to -4C in places:
Vandalised model railway to go on show
A model railway which was destroyed by vandals is to go on show for the first time since it was painstakingly restored.
The Market Deeping Model Railway Club display was damaged at Welland Academy in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 18 May.
Following the attack more than £107,000, including a £10,000 donation from model rail enthusiast Sir Rod Stewart, was raised through a crowdfunding appeal to repair the exhibitions.
The display is now due to go on show at the NEC in Birmingham later this week
Earlier this year four 16-year-old boys admitted damaging the display after drinking a bottle of vodka on a "pre-exam night rampage".