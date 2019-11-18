Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    BBC Weather

    After a cold and frosty morning we're in for a bright, sunny day.

    But, it's going to be fell chilly with top temperatures not getting much above 8C.

    Overnight it will stay clear but that will see temperatures drop to -4C in places:

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Monday's weather forecast

  2. Vandalised model railway to go on show

    A model railway which was destroyed by vandals is to go on show for the first time since it was painstakingly restored.

    Damaged model railway
    Copyright: MARKET DEEPING MODEL RAILWAY CLUB

    The Market Deeping Model Railway Club display was damaged at Welland Academy in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 18 May.

    Following the attack more than £107,000, including a £10,000 donation from model rail enthusiast Sir Rod Stewart, was raised through a crowdfunding appeal to repair the exhibitions.

    The display is now due to go on show at the NEC in Birmingham later this week

    Earlier this year four 16-year-old boys admitted damaging the display after drinking a bottle of vodka on a "pre-exam night rampage".

