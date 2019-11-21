Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane "eroticised her death", prosecutors have said. The 21-year-old University of Lincoln graduate died in a hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand, before being buried in woodland outside the city. In a closing speech , prosecutor Brian Dickey said the defendant had "sexualised" the killing by taking intimate photos of her dead body before viewing pornography online. His defence claims the death was an accident during consensual sex. Ms Millane, from Wickford, Essex, died on the night before her 22nd birthday in December last year. The trial continues
Liam Gallagher 'sorry to hear' about woman's flare burns
Singer Liam Gallagher has said sorry and called on audiences to "chill out" after a woman was badly burned when a lit flare hit her at one of his gigs.
Stacey Andrew was injured during the former Oasis-star's concert at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena on Monday.
The 21-year-old from Boston, Lincolnshire, needed hospital treatment after suffering burns to her chest and arm and says she fears she has been "scarred for life".
Reacting to the news Gallagher Tweeted that he was "sorry to hear" what happened.
He added it's "not cool" and people need to "chill out" with the flares.
Arena operators SIV have this morning offered free tickets to all shows at the venue for a year for anyone providing information that leads to the identification of the person who threw the flare.