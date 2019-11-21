Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane "eroticised her death", prosecutors have said.

LUCIE BLACKMAN TRUST Copyright: LUCIE BLACKMAN TRUST

The 21-year-old University of Lincoln graduate died in a hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand, before being buried in woodland outside the city.

In a closing speech, prosecutor Brian Dickey said the defendant had "sexualised" the killing by taking intimate photos of her dead body before viewing pornography online.

His defence claims the death was an accident during consensual sex.

Ms Millane, from Wickford, Essex, died on the night before her 22nd birthday in December last year.

The trial continues