Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man who strangled a former Lincoln University student and stuffed her body inside a suitcase has been found guilty of murder.

PA Wire Copyright: PA Wire

Backpacker Grace Millane was found buried in bushland outside Auckland, New Zealand.

During a two-week trial at the city's high court, the defendant, 27, had claimed she died accidentally during "rough sex".

Ms Millane's parents David and Gillian wept in the public gallery as jurors convicted their daughter's killer.

He showed no emotion as the verdict - reached after about five hours of deliberations - was read out.

Justice Simon Moore said the defendant would be sentenced on 21 February next year.

Mr and Mrs Millane, who had flown to New Zealand to attend the trial, said the verdict would be "welcomed by every member of the family and friends of Grace".