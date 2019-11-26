Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Rod Stewart has been given honorary membership to a model railway club in Lincolnshire he helped rebuild after it was destroyed by vandals.

The singer gave £10,000 to Market Deeping Model Railway Club for rebuilding costs in May.

The £30,000 display, built over 23 years, was destroyed by four teenagers on a pre-exam night out.

Club chairman Peter Davis presented Sir Rod with the honour on BBC's The One Show to say thank you for his support.

The 74-year-old singer - who has had nine number one albums and 26 top 10 singles including Maggie May, Handbags and Gladrags, and a cover of Downtown Train by Tom Waits - appeared on The One Show to mark his 50th anniversary as a solo artist.

Mr Davis presented the singer with a Market Deeping Model Railway Club certificate and sweatshirt embroidered with his name.