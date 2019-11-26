Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The £30,000 display, built over 23 years, was destroyed by four teenagers on a pre-exam night out.
Club chairman Peter Davis presented Sir Rod with the honour on BBC's The One Show to say thank you for his support.
The 74-year-old singer - who has had nine number one albums and 26 top 10 singles including Maggie May, Handbags and Gladrags, and a cover of Downtown Train by Tom Waits - appeared on The One Show to mark his 50th anniversary as a solo artist.
Mr Davis presented the singer with a Market Deeping Model Railway Club certificate and sweatshirt embroidered with his name.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Sir Rod gets honorary membership of model railway club
Rod Stewart has been given honorary membership to a model railway club in Lincolnshire he helped rebuild after it was destroyed by vandals.
The singer gave £10,000 to Market Deeping Model Railway Club for rebuilding costs in May.
The £30,000 display, built over 23 years, was destroyed by four teenagers on a pre-exam night out.
Club chairman Peter Davis presented Sir Rod with the honour on BBC's The One Show to say thank you for his support.
The 74-year-old singer - who has had nine number one albums and 26 top 10 singles including Maggie May, Handbags and Gladrags, and a cover of Downtown Train by Tom Waits - appeared on The One Show to mark his 50th anniversary as a solo artist.
Mr Davis presented the singer with a Market Deeping Model Railway Club certificate and sweatshirt embroidered with his name.