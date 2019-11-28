Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three flood warnings remain in place for Lincolnshire this morning.

Rui Vera/PA Wire Copyright: Rui Vera/PA Wire

An Environment Agency (EA) flood warning means "flooding is expected and immediate action is required".

The warnings are for:

Groundwater flooding for Barrow upon Humber in North Lincolnshire. The EA says: "Although groundwater levels are very slowly receeding, any further rainfall could lead to ongoing property flooding in the Barrow upon Humber area. Properties on Westoby Lane, Park View and Orchard Close areas are most likely to be affected through the rest of this week.

Low Barlings and the Short Ferry Area. The EA says: "The breach near Short Ferry remains, and Short Ferry Road is flooded and impassable along with large areas of farmland. The risk to low lying properties in this area remains."

A total of 13 flood alerts also remain in place for Lincolnshire. Alerts mean "flooding is possible, be prepared".

There are currently no weather warnings for Lincolnshire issued by the Met Office.