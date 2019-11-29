Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
By Lynsey Bradford

  1. Ambulances queue as hospitals face 'unprecedented demand'

    A Lincolnshire hospital trust is continuing to ask patients to use pharmacy or GP services if possible to alleviate pressure on A&E departments.

    Ambulances
    Copyright: BBC

    Patients with serious conditions have reported waiting over 12 hours at Lincoln's accident and emergency department due to a shortage of beds.

    United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said Lincoln A&E was experiencing long delays while "very poorly" patients waited to be admitted.

    Ambulances also had to queue outside the building on Thursday.

    A hospital spokesperson said: "We are continuing to see increasing numbers of patients attending our A&E, many of whom are very poorly and need to be admitted to one of our wards.

    "As a result of this unprecedented demand, our wards are extremely busy and patients are facing waits to be admitted, causing delays in our A&E."

