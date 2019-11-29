Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Lincolnshire hospital trust is continuing to ask patients to use pharmacy or GP services if possible to alleviate pressure on A&E departments. Patients with serious conditions have reported waiting over 12 hours at Lincoln's accident and emergency department due to a shortage of beds. United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said Lincoln A&E was experiencing long delays while "very poorly" patients waited to be admitted. Ambulances also had to queue outside the building on Thursday. A hospital spokesperson said: "We are continuing to see increasing numbers of patients attending our A&E, many of whom are very poorly and need to be admitted to one of our wards. "As a result of this unprecedented demand, our wards are extremely busy and patients are facing waits to be admitted, causing delays in our A&E."
By Lynsey Bradford
