Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Sandbags are expected to be lifted into place this week along a flood-hit dyke bank in Lincolnshire.

Beeswax Dyson Copyright: Beeswax Dyson

On Friday, the 40ft-wide breach of the Timberland Delph, which runs into the River Witham, left 200 acres of farmland underwater and nearby properties had to be evacuated.

Earlier this month, more than 1,000 acres of farmland were left under water after a breach in the banks of the Barlings Eau, a river near Lincoln.

This morning, two Environment Agency flood warnings remain in place for the River Witham between Woodhall Spa and Chapel Hill and the Low Barlings and Short Ferry areas.