Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Funding for transport in Lincolnshire and the East Midlands is lower than anywhere else in the UK, a new report suggests.

Centre-left think tank IPPR North has analysed HM Treasury figures for 2018-19.

Treasury data shows that in 2018-19, £903 was spent in the capital for every resident, while the figure for the East Midlands was £268 and £276 in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The data included all public spending and was based on the number of residents in each region.

IPPR North's interim director Arianna Giovannini said: "Sometimes there is an argument that goes along the lines of, 'There are more people in London and there are a lot of people travelling in London and commuting in London', but our point is not that London should get less, it's not an 'either or' argument."

The government said its spending decisions were "rigorous and fair" and said the figures did not include money for future projects like HS2.

The Department for Transport pointed to explanations about the Treasury's figures, indicating London's higher spending included capital investment from Transport for London, and did not account for commuters and visitors from outside the city.