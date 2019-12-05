Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Water which flooded acres of farmland near Woodhall Spa after heavy rainfall last week is being pumped back into the river.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The Timberland Delph burst its banks and left about 200 acres of farmland under up to 3ft of water in places.

Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Sandbags have since been used to mend the 40ft wide breach ahead of a permanent fix using clay.