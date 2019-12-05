Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Harry Parkhill

All times stated are UK

  1. Water pumping continues at river breach site

    Water which flooded acres of farmland near Woodhall Spa after heavy rainfall last week is being pumped back into the river.

    Sandbags at river breach
    Copyright: BBC

    The Timberland Delph burst its banks and left about 200 acres of farmland under up to 3ft of water in places.

    Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

    Sandbags have since been used to mend the 40ft wide breach ahead of a permanent fix using clay.

