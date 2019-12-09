Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Lisa Gallagher

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    It's a windy start to the day with a Met Office weather warning in place for coastal areas.

    That's likely to bring a number of heavy showers with hail, though they will drift out into the North Sea as the day goes on.

    Elsewhere we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures of about 7C or 8C:

  2. Boris Johnson visits Grimsby on campaign trail

    Boris Johnson is touring Brexit-voting Labour-held seats in Humberside and north-east England, with three days to go before polling day.

    He started the day at a fish market in Grimsby, one of a number of longstanding Labour constituencies that voted heavily to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum that both the Conservatives and the Brexit Party are targeting.

    Great Grimsby has been a Labour seat for more than 70 years, with Melanie Onn securing a majority of 2,565 in 2017.

    The candidates standing in Great Grismby are:

    • Ian Barfield - Liberal Democrat
    • Christopher Barker - The Brexit Party
    • Loyd Emmerson - Green
    • Lia Nici - Conservative
    • Melanie Onn - Labour
    • Nigel Winn - Independent

  3. Racist abuse at match investigated by police

    A report of racist abuse at a League Two match which meant the game was halted is being investigated by police.

    The football match on Saturday between Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe was stopped temporarily by the referee who spoke to both team managers.

    Rovers said a "single fan" was being investigated for comments directed at Scunthorpe player Jordan Clarke.

    Gloucestershire Constabulary said the matter was reported to officers at the ground and it was being investigated.

