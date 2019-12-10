Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Chronic pain sufferers in Lincolnshire are being urged to consider using new approaches to help deal with their conditions. The East Lincolnshire area has the highest level of opioid prescribing in the whole country and is now being targeted by a new NHS health awareness campaign. The campaign aims to promote alternative approaches such as talking therapies and lifestyle changes. Richard Pell, a member of the team delivering the NHS community Pain Management service for Lincolnshire, says there has been an over-reliance on painkillers. He says: "We need to look to more than just tablets, medicines, injections and surgery. A more up-to-date understanding of pain really acknowledges it's about more than just biology. "It's about the psychological and social components of living with long-term pain or conditions."
