Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Paul Russell

  1. General election 2019: Polling stations open

    The polls have opened across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire for the 2019 general election.

    Polling station sign
    Copyright: Reuters

    Voting is under way in 61 constituencies across the region.

    At the last election, the people of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire voted for 38 Labour MPs and 23 Conservative MPs in these seats.

    However, of these MPs, two have since become independents and one has joined the Liberal Democrats.

    Polling stations opened at 07:00 and will close at 22:00, with results expected to be declared on Friday.

    The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.

