Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The polls have opened across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire for the 2019 general election.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Voting is under way in 61 constituencies across the region.

At the last election, the people of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire voted for 38 Labour MPs and 23 Conservative MPs in these seats.

However, of these MPs, two have since become independents and one has joined the Liberal Democrats.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 and will close at 22:00, with results expected to be declared on Friday.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.