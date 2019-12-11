Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincoln City and Boston United have paid tribute to former player Jim Smith, who has died aged 79.

Smith made more than 175 appearances for the two clubs in the 1960s and 70s and took his first steps in management with Boston between 1969 and 1972.

He went on to manage Derby County, Oxford United and Portsmouth, and among the highlights of his career were a League Cup final appearance with Queens Park Rangers in 1986 and promotion to the Premier League with Derby in 1996.