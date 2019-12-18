Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news

  1. Traders' fears over Spalding parking price hike

    Proposed rises in parking charges in Spalding town centre could hit business hard, traders have warned.

    Parking sign
    In some instances, a day's parking in the town could rise in price from £1.50 to £5 a day, if the plans by South Kesteven District Council are approved.

    Mark Carroll, from Pendragon Antiques in Spalding, says he fears people are just going to spend less time in the town centre.

    "They're only going to go and get the necessities. They're not going to come to independents like mine and other people's. It's going to have a big knock-on effect on us," he says.

    South Kesteven District Council says the prices are still cheap and the money will be used to fund future improvements in the town.

