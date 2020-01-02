Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A government minister has said train operator Northern is not fit to operate and has reiterated the need to intervene on its franchise.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the poor performance by Northern, which runs services across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, "cannot continue".

Mr Shapps issued a "request for proposals" from the firm and the Operator of Last Resort in October - the first steps towards taking services into direct government control.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, Mr Shapps criticised the company saying it's "completely unacceptable" to have a situation where trains didn't run to a timetable.

"I simply won't put up with that. It's absolutely the case that Northern are not fit to run. I do not think the service being operated on Northern is anywhere near acceptable.

"I don't think it's right that people can't always rely on their train services...I will absolutely bring that situation to an end."

Responding, David Brown, managing director at Northern, said the franchise has faced "several material and unprecedented challenges" recently, outside of the company's control.

"We are delivering the biggest transformation of local rail for a generation, with 52 of our 101 new trains in service and driver training taking place on dozens more trains right now", he said.

"Alongside 2,000 extra services per week, this is part of a £600m investment in improving customers’ experience. We are continuing to invest in better stations, better offers for customers and more recruitment."