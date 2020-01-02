Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Northern services 'completely unacceptable' - Minister
A government minister has said train operator Northern is not fit to operate and has reiterated the need to intervene on its franchise.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the poor performance by Northern, which runs services across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, "cannot continue".
Mr Shapps issued a "request for proposals" from the firm and the Operator of Last Resort in October - the first steps towards taking services into direct government control.
Speaking to the BBC this morning, Mr Shapps criticised the company saying it's "completely unacceptable" to have a situation where trains didn't run to a timetable.
"I simply won't put up with that. It's absolutely the case that Northern are not fit to run. I do not think the service being operated on Northern is anywhere near acceptable.
"I don't think it's right that people can't always rely on their train services...I will absolutely bring that situation to an end."
Responding, David Brown, managing director at Northern, said the franchise has faced "several material and unprecedented challenges" recently, outside of the company's control.
"We are
delivering the biggest transformation of local rail for a generation, with 52
of our 101 new trains in service and driver training taking place on
dozens more trains right now", he said.
"Alongside 2,000 extra services per week, this is
part of a £600m investment in improving customers’ experience. We are
continuing to invest in better stations, better offers for customers and
more recruitment."
Lincolnshire's rail passengers face higher fares
The price of catching a train in Lincolnshire has gone up from today.
The price of a ticket on East Midlands Railway services is to rise by 2.6%, while Northern is shunting its fares up by 2.5%.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, says the rise will help to pay for investment in the network.
But watchdog Transport Focus has criticised the fare rises, saying passengers already pay over the odds for bad service.
Around half of passengers already believe they're not getting value for money, particularly in the north. Northern and TransPennine Express customers have not had the quality of service, the reliability, to match rising fares in recent years." from David Sidebottom Transport Focus
Around half of passengers already believe they're not getting value for money, particularly in the north. Northern and TransPennine Express customers have not had the quality of service, the reliability, to match rising fares in recent years."
'Next milestone' for future of Usher Gallery due soon
A decision over the future of Lincoln's Usher Gallery is moving closer, according to Lincolnshire County Council.
The authority, which operates the attraction, says it can't afford to keep it running.
The county council's Head of Culture, Will Mason, says he's hopeful there'll be something positive to report soon.
"The next milestone in terms of the possibilities about the future of it continuing as an art gallery operated by a third party will come sometime during January," he says.
"It's unlikely that will be an absolute at which point we'll be able to say it's 'yes', but certainly we're anticipating the next milestone will be in January."
City of Lincoln Council, which owns the building, is working with two local voluntary groups to see if they can get the money together to keep it open.
It says the Historic Lincoln Trust and the Usher Gallery Trust are in the process of creating a business plan and they've been given a couple of extra months to fully develop their case.
