Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A total of 135 new homes will be built in the Gainsborough area if plans get councillors' go-ahead next week.

The proposals, which include 60 apartments in two four-storey blocks, are a "good mix" for the area, according to West Lindsey District Council planners.

The majority of the new homes planned by Acis Housing Group (artist's impression pictured above) are to classed as affordable homes.

The plan has faced criticism from Gainsborough Town Council and some local residents over issues such as increased traffic, a planned electricity substation, flooding and the loss of green space.

The Environment Agency has also objected to the plans due to the lack of an “acceptable” flood risk assessment, particularly around the impact of flood defence breaches and a proposed 8m easement along a flood embankment.

The developers have said they can't afford to contribute about £85,000 which NHS England had requested to help ease pressure at nearby Caskgate Street and Cleveland Surgeries.