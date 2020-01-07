Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The route of Spalding's £39m relief road is due to be decided by councillors later this morning.

The four-mile (6.5km) route will link the the A1175 and A16 to the south and east of Spalding, to the B1356 Spalding Road to the north in a move to planned by Lincolnshire County Council to "relieve congestion and improve journey times".

The route of the road, however, has caused controversy, with earlier plans proposing the demolition of nine properties on Bourne Road.

But, last month the council's Highways Scrutiny Committee backed an amended route which would cut through a nearby factory site at an additional cost of £2.24m.

The newly proposed route is due to be considered by the council's executive at 10:30 .