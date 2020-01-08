Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans for a large poultry farm for 270,000 chickens in Lincolnshire are to be considered by councillors later. Applicant Stewart Adams wants to errect six poultry sheds - each home to about 45,000 birds - and various other buildings on a 4.7 acre (1.9 hectare) site at High Dike, Great Ponton. Despite attracting more than 140 letters of objection the plans have been recommended for approval subject to conditions . South Kesteven District Council's planning committee is due to meet at 11:00 to discuss the plans.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Large poultry farm plans set to be approved
Plans for a large poultry farm for 270,000 chickens in Lincolnshire are to be considered by councillors later.
Applicant Stewart Adams wants to errect six poultry sheds - each home to about 45,000 birds - and various other buildings on a 4.7 acre (1.9 hectare) site at High Dike, Great Ponton.
Despite attracting more than 140 letters of objection the plans have been recommended for approval subject to conditions.
South Kesteven District Council's planning committee is due to meet at 11:00 to discuss the plans.