Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans for a large poultry farm for 270,000 chickens in Lincolnshire are to be considered by councillors later.

Applicant Stewart Adams wants to errect six poultry sheds - each home to about 45,000 birds - and various other buildings on a 4.7 acre (1.9 hectare) site at High Dike, Great Ponton.

Despite attracting more than 140 letters of objection the plans have been recommended for approval subject to conditions .

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee is due to meet at 11:00 to discuss the plans.