Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Lisa Gallagher

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    After a dry start to the day it's going to turn wet and windy, with gales in places.

    Temperatures will get up to 9C or 10C in places:

    Video caption: Watch: Monday's forecast

  2. County wildlife park to host national turtle sanctuary

    A wildlife park in Lincolnshire is to be the site of a new national turtle sanctuary to rescue abandoned animals.

    Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is to house an education centre and a number of purpose-built pods, each designed to house about 12 turtles.

    The sanctuary hopes eventually to house up to 5,000 turtles and terrapins. It will open this spring.

    The reptiles became popular pets in the 1990s but many are believed to have been abandoned in the countryside by former owners.

    Now the centre has been given a government licence to take in the reptiles and re-house them at the park about 11 miles from Skegness.

    There will also be research carried out in collaboration with the University of Lincoln to study the animals.

