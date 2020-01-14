Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A scheme which uses mobile CCTV cameras to crack down on illegal parking outside schools in Lincolnshire is to be scrapped.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Eight schools, including four in Lincoln, have been taking part in the trial which began in 2017.

However, county councillors look set to end the scheme due to costs of rolling it out further and the limited number of schools the vehicles could cover.

A report due to go before a highways scrutiny meeting on 20 January will say councillors had concerns about extending the programme.

It will say: “Members of the working group recommended that after giving full consideration to the information provided by officers that the CCTV enforcement trial be ended.

"In part due to the cost, level of effectiveness and the limited number of schools the vehicle could cover. The costs of rolling the scheme out further were also a key factor."