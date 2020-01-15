Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A new £6m crematorium has been built on the outskirts of Gainsborough. Lea Fields Crematorium is the first to be built in West Lindsey, and means people won't have to travel significant distances outside of the area to other facilities. The chapel seats 120 people with additional standing room. Local councillor Jessie Milne said: “I am delighted that at long last we have a crematorium in West Lindsey and we can do so much more to help the people in their saddest of times."
