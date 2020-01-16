Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Boston murder inquiry: Victim named as Marcin Stolarek

    A man whose dumped body was found in a Lincolnshire waterway was a Polish national, police have said.

    Chain Bar Road
    Copyright: Google

    A murder inquiry was launched after the man was discovered in water on Chain Bridge Road in Boston on Sunday evening by a members of the public.

    Lincolnshire Police named the man as Marcin Stolarek, 46 and said he died from a "sustained attack".

    Mr Stolarek lived in Boston, but also had links to Spalding, a force spokesman said.

    Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, added: "People in those communities may have details that could prove crucial to our investigation.

    "Please come forward with information so that we can bring his killer, or killers, to justice."

Back to top