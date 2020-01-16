Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man whose dumped body was found in a Lincolnshire waterway was a Polish national, police have said. A murder inquiry was launched after the man was discovered in water on Chain Bridge Road in Boston on Sunday evening by a members of the public. Lincolnshire Police named the man as Marcin Stolarek, 46 and said he died from a "sustained attack". Mr Stolarek lived in Boston, but also had links to Spalding, a force spokesman said. Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, added: "People in those communities may have details that could prove crucial to our investigation. "Please come forward with information so that we can bring his killer, or killers, to justice."
