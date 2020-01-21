Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Church services are due to be held later to remember footballer Emiliano Sala and Lincolnshire pilot David Ibbotson, who both died in a plane crash exactly a year ago.

Getty Images/David Ibbotson Copyright: Getty Images/David Ibbotson

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle in North Lincolnshire, crashed on 21 January while travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff on 21 January last year.

Sala had been flying to join Cardiff when the light aircraft he was in crashed into the sea near the Channel Islands.

It took rescuers two weeks to find the wreckage of the plane.

The footballer's body was recovered on 8 February after a private rescue team took over the search. The body of Mr Ibbotson has never been found.

A report on the cause of the crash is due to be published in March.