Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three people have been seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Lincolnshire.

It happened just before 18:45 on Tuesday when three vehicles collided on the A16 between Sutterton and Spalding.

It involved a tractor, a black Mitsubishi and a white Volkswagen "Enterprise" rental van.

Two occupants of the Mitsubishi and one person from the van were seriously injured, police say.

Officers are now asking for anyone who may have seen the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, to get in touch.