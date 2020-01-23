Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A murder investigation's continuing in Skegness this morning after a woman's body was discovered at a hotel in the town.

The body of the 39-year-old woman was found at the Links Hotel in Drummond Road on Tuesday evening, according to Lincolnshire Police.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

An area of the hotel was cordoned off yesterday while inquiries took place at the scene.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.