Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Lincoln Bypass crash repairs could take three days

    It could take three more days to finish repairs to the central reservation on part of the A46 Lincoln bypass following a crash on Wednesday night, it's been confirmed.

    The road, between the Carholme and Riseholme roundabouts is down to one lane in each direction after being closed for most of yesterday causing 'unprecedented' traffic disruption.

    The work has to be carried out after a car transporter crashed through the barrier on Wednesday night.

    Lincolnshire highways manager Richard Fenwick says it's been difficult to deal with.

    "People have said they hadn't seen anything like it for 25 years. We're set up to respond to normal emergencies, but it was just a unique scenario.

    "The extent of the damage caused meant we haven't been able to respond within an hour or two."

