Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Every week thousands of emergency calls are taking ambulance crews over an hour to reach, a BBC investigation shows.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The delays - affecting one in 16 calls in England for conditions such as strokes, heart attacks and fits - are putting lives at risk, experts say.

It amounts to over 4,000 "unacceptably" long waits a week for the second-highest category 999 calls. Wales also reported significant problems.

NHS bosses blamed rising demand and delays handing over patients at A&E.

BBC Copyright: BBC

East Midlands Ambulance Service had the greatest number of long delays - one in eight calls took over an hour.

Director of operations Ben Holdaway said crews were often facing long waits at A&E to hand over patients which means they "haven't been able to get back on the road quickly".

"Every part of the system wants to tackle these issues, but it's clear we need more staff and beds and well-functioning social care."