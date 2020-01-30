Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The City of Lincoln Council has been awarded £1m from the government to help tackle rough sleeping.

The funding will allow the rough sleeping team to carry on its work helping people off the streets and to find safe and suitable accommodation.

Since they started work 15 months ago, the council says the team has been able to house 105 people, help 171 with mental health problems and prevent 42 people from sleeping rough.

The money will fund three Rough Sleeping Officers to help work more closely with the prison and hospital to identify potential rough sleepers, and four housing support workers to ensure a successful stay in temporary accommodation through into a permanent tenancy.